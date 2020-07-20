Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,891,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $63.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.16 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PATK shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BofA Securities raised Patrick Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Patrick Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

