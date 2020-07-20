Insider Selling: Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) VP Sells 968 Shares of Stock

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $32,882.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kroger stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. CSFB upped their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kroger by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,632,000 after acquiring an additional 326,342 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kroger by 12.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 862,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 92,774 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kroger by 2,270.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,534,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

