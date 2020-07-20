Insider Selling: Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $296,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $23.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. Alector Inc has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 556.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alector Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 93,046 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth $17,229,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alector by 312.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,127,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,593,000 after buying an additional 3,127,348 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alector in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

