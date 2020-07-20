InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INWK. Zacks Investment Research cut InnerWorkings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sidoti cut InnerWorkings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research cut InnerWorkings from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded InnerWorkings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. InnerWorkings presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.94.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

NASDAQ INWK opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. InnerWorkings has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $149.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.40 million. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InnerWorkings will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,655,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 112,449 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 124,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.