IMV (TSE:IMV) Trading Up 6.9%

Imv Inc (TSE:IMV) shares shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.00 and last traded at C$6.82, 884,947 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 392% from the average session volume of 179,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IMV from C$9.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Get IMV alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $420.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.56.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imv Inc will post -0.5382131 EPS for the current year.

IMV Company Profile (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.