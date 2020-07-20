Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMAX shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The closure of the company’s entire theater network and decrease in theater system installations due to the coronavirus pandemic is expected to remain an overhang on prospects. IMAX’s significant exposure to China, its second largest revenue generating market, is a concern. Postponed slate of releases in China is expected to hurt IMAX China box office revenues in the near term. Nonetheless, the company’s strong cash balance and flexible business model positions it well to manage through coronavirus-led lockdown and be prepared for reopening of theaters. Moreover, a solid slate of movie releases in the second half of 2020 and early 2021 is expected to drive the top line.”

IMAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Imax from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Imax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. reissued a sell rating on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Imax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE IMAX opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Imax has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $787.75 million, a PE ratio of -70.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imax will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Imax during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Imax by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Imax during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Imax by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

