IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 19.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 25.0% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IGMS traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $80.55.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

