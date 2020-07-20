IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Raised to $390.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $300.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.57.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $9.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $358.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,129. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $352.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.42 and its 200-day moving average is $280.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,959.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 21,130 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $6,162,141.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 831,597 shares in the company, valued at $242,518,633.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

