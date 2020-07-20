IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $160.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IAC. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.32.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $125.28 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $130.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.15 and a 200-day moving average of $226.59.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 106.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $4,470,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

