IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Nomura Instinet reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.32.

IAC stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $130.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.59.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth $195,148,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,879,000 after purchasing an additional 706,592 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth about $116,874,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,870 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 104.2% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 812,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,538,000 after purchasing an additional 414,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

