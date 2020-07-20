Hush Price Down 22.3% This Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $516,446.99 and $270,761.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00631657 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00102219 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00092414 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001156 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001136 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,479,730 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hush

