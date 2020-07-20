Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Raised to $6.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. CIBC downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.42. 42,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,187. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $890.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $245.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.87 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303,670 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,405,000. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 41,784,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,390,000 after buying an additional 4,494,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,642,000. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,900 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.