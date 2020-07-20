Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $148.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

HUBB has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra dropped their target price on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Hubbell from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Hubbell stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.88.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 45.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

