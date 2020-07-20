Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HNP. CLSA cut Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE HNP opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.7645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,675.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 86.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 48,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 23.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

