Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 330,441 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 33.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,584 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMHC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. 282,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.13. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $189.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

