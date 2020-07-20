Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Decreased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

NYSE HON traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $153.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.96 and its 200 day moving average is $152.58. The firm has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.