Homeserve (LON:HSV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Homeserve from GBX 1,320 ($16.24) to GBX 1,200 ($14.77) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,475 ($18.15) target price (up from GBX 1,350 ($16.61)) on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Homeserve to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,370 ($16.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,322.50 ($16.27).

LON HSV opened at GBX 1,350 ($16.61) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.86. Homeserve has a 1 year low of GBX 12.86 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,357 ($16.70). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,288.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,206.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Homeserve (LON:HSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 41.30 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 41.10 ($0.51) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). On average, research analysts forecast that Homeserve will post 4074.0004101 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.22) per share. This is a boost from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $5.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Homeserve’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

In related news, insider Tom Rusin purchased 15,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,328 ($16.34) per share, for a total transaction of £209,306.08 ($257,575.78). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,785 shares of company stock worth $20,960,980.

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

