Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.96. Home Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Home Bancshares during the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

