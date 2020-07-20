Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Home Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Home Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,516,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Home Bancshares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Home Bancshares by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

