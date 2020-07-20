Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HSY. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hershey from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.13.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY opened at $136.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.43. Hershey has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,552,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 192.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,515,000 after buying an additional 285,398 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,594,000. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 296.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after buying an additional 266,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 39.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 903,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,672,000 after buying an additional 256,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.