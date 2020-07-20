Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on HSY. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hershey from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.13.
NYSE:HSY opened at $136.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.43. Hershey has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16.
In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,552,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 192.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,515,000 after buying an additional 285,398 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,594,000. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 296.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,191,000 after buying an additional 266,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 39.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 903,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,672,000 after buying an additional 256,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.
About Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.