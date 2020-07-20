Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the first quarter of 2020, Henry Schein saw solid performances by two of its operating businesses even amid the coronavirus crisis. Strong revenue uptick in the North American market was encouraging. However, a dismal performance by the company's biggest operating segment Dental is concerning. Contraction in both margins and the company’s decision to not provide any guidance are worrying. The government and insurance companies’ efforts to contain healthcare costs are affecting Henry Schein’s financial operations. A weak solvency with slight leverage is also deterring. Factors like growing importance of group purchasing organizations and a stiff competitive landscape are other headwinds for the company. Overall, it has underperformed the industry over the past six months.”

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $65.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,344. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $113,039,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $54,905,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,414,000 after acquiring an additional 837,255 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $31,719,000. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 183.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 544,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 352,647 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.