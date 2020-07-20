Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.18 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.10%.

HCSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

