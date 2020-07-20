Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Anita Pramoda Sells 30,000 Shares

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Anita Pramoda sold 30,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HCAT stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -6.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 38.74% and a positive return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.