HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TLSA. ValuEngine downgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tiziana Life Sciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of TLSA stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.87. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.

