HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TLSA. ValuEngine downgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tiziana Life Sciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.
Shares of TLSA stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.87. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.
About Tiziana Life Sciences
Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Milciclib (TZLS-201) that is in phase II clinical trials for epithelial thymic carcinoma and/or thymoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy; and Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 antibody, which completed phase IIa clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, and lupus.
