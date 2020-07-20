Hays (LON:HAS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector performer rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hays to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 120 ($1.48) in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.54) target price (down from GBX 130 ($1.60)) on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hays from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 147 ($1.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 140.40 ($1.73).

Shares of LON HAS opened at GBX 120.20 ($1.48) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.31. Hays has a 52-week low of GBX 85.25 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 186 ($2.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

