Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hastings Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 182 ($2.24) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 248 ($3.05) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 201.82 ($2.48).

Shares of HSTG stock opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.11) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 184.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 180.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 16.18. Hastings Group has a 12 month low of GBX 136.50 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 207.40 ($2.55).

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

