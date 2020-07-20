Guider (GDR) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Guider token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $33,432.19 and $27.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Guider has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.23 or 0.05002754 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031634 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

