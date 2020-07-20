GoldMint (MNTP) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar. GoldMint has a market cap of $541,137.41 and approximately $4,199.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003084 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

