Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at Oppenheimer

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group restated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.55.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $211.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

