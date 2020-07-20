Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $128.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.90.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $162.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 111.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.51 and its 200 day moving average is $120.46. Globant has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $168.30.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Research analysts predict that Globant will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

