Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $121.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered Globant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.90.

GLOB stock opened at $162.60 on Friday. Globant has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 111.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Globant had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

