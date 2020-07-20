Glenn Schiffman Sells 40,000 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $3,776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $91.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.19. Match Group Inc has a 12-month low of $90.95 and a 12-month high of $108.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.41, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,333,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Match Group by 463.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

