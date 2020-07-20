Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Getty Realty worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 102.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GTY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,344. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Getty Realty had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 86.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

