Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 764,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Gentex makes up 5.4% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $19,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 174.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2,267.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $25.65. 23,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,749. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.