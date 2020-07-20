Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,401,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after purchasing an additional 144,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $365.10. 14,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.28.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.