Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 713 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.6% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $2,754,179,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $53,522,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.32, for a total value of $20,966,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,551,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,689,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 733,054 shares of company stock worth $220,158,576. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $308.85. The company had a trading volume of 70,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,621. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.07.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

