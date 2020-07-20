Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 435 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after buying an additional 3,085,548 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after buying an additional 2,587,342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 53.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,728,000 after buying an additional 2,019,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,818,000 after buying an additional 986,782 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $153.69. 53,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,988. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.