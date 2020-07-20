Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,295 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.6% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,979,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,878,000 after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,695,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $93.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,467. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,514 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

