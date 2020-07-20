Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,598,989,000 after buying an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.83. The stock had a trading volume of 153,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,539,659. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.23. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

