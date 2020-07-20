Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,144 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000. Adobe comprises approximately 1.7% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $5,134,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,070. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $14.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $446.66. The stock had a trading volume of 29,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $470.61. The stock has a market cap of $207.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $421.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

