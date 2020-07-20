Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $747,000 Investment in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $2,340,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.49. 1,443,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,289,691. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Cowen boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oddo Bhf lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

