Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after buying an additional 723,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,344 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.21.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.61. 7,459,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,925,136. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $694.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.50 and its 200-day moving average is $205.77. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

