Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.79. 808,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,215,484. The firm has a market cap of $179.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

