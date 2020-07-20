Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

BND stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,464. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.33. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

