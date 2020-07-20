Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.29 on Monday, hitting $261.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,272. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.12 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

