Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,786 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 942.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,032,000 after buying an additional 4,272,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,789,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,246,000 after buying an additional 3,076,878 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,966,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,307,000 after buying an additional 1,134,016 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31,035.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,017,000 after purchasing an additional 879,857 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,444,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,312,000 after purchasing an additional 855,199 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $51.76. 2,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

