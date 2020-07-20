GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) PT Lowered to $4.25 at Citigroup

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $5.50 to $4.25 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pareto Securities raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $91.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

