GAP’s (GPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GAP from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. GAP has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $89,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 488.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 875,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,094 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 71.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,840,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 769,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,026,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.