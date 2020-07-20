Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 1,000 Shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $3,668.00.

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $37.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. Associated Capital Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 185.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AC shares. ValuEngine lowered Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Associated Capital Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Associated Capital Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank of Canada lowered Associated Capital Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 903.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

