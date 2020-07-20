G Walter Loewenbaum II Sells 50,000 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Stock

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $1,795,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

G Walter Loewenbaum II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 26,347 shares of Luminex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $869,451.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 7,853 shares of Luminex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $258,206.64.

On Thursday, June 4th, G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 55,505 shares of Luminex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,721,765.10.

On Friday, May 22nd, G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of Luminex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $2,709,764.39.

Luminex stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -241.85 and a beta of 0.67. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Luminex’s payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

LMNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,701,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Luminex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 228,877 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,487,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Luminex by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 141,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 126.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 126,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

